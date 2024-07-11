Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 648 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 66.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,598,000 after purchasing an additional 864,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,832. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

