Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 699 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Quanta Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.25.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

