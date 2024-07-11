Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.08. 123,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.01. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

