Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of eBay worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 3,346.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after buying an additional 1,035,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,660,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,181,000 after buying an additional 816,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 188,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,657. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

