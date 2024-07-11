Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VMC traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.50 and a 200 day moving average of $250.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.