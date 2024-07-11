Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $68.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,974.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 42,037 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 177,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

