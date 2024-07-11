Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,171.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

