Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,382,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,508,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after buying an additional 401,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.1 %

CHDN opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

