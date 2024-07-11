Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.05

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 4729591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.