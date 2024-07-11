Citigroup Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.69.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,852.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

