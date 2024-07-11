Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.67.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
