Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cloud Peak Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 106,200 shares trading hands.
Cloud Peak Energy Price Performance
About Cloud Peak Energy
Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloud Peak Energy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.