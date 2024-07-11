Cohen & Steers (CNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,576. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

