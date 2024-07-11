Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CL. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of CL stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

