Commerce Bank Acquires 364,850 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 399.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,850 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 315.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 127.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.0 %

KEY opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

