Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,697,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $294.71 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.87.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

