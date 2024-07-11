Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

