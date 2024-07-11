Commerce Bank Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 241,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 22,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $238.68 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

