Commerce Bank Has $8.92 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,928 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

