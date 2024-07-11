Commerce Bank Has $89.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $89,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33.0% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $348.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

