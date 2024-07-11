Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

