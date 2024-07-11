Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.