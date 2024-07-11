Commerce Bank Makes New $6.63 Million Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPAY opened at $273.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.69. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

