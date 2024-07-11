Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $2,695,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $446.02 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $448.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

