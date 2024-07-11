Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $192,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $261.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $478.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

