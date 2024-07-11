Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.42% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.9 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.