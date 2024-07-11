Commerce Bank Sells 11,515 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,479 shares of company stock worth $45,947,856.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.