Commerce Bank Sells 1,354 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 597,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.