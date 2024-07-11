Commerce Bank Sells 1,914 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shares of AJG opened at $267.05 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.39 and a fifty-two week high of $268.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

