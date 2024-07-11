Commerce Bank Sells 1,924 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Carrier Global by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,034,000 after buying an additional 845,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

