Commerce Bank Sells 259 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,419,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

