Commerce Bank Sells 275 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

