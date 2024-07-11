Commerce Bank Sells 7,285 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.66 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
