Commerce Bank Takes $5.61 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $73,653,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $221.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.18.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

