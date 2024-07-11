Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $440.60 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $446.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.82 and a 200-day moving average of $413.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.