Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,698,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.