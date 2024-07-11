Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 13.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

