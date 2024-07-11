Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 455 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Up 0.8 %

Primerica stock opened at $235.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $256.56.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.