Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,782 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 704,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,160,000. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 267,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,823 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

