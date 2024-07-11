Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Company Profile



Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

