Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.