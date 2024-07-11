Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,021,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MMT stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

(Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

