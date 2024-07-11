Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARI opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -179.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.