Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 146,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 71,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

