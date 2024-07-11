Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

KCE stock opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a market cap of $224.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

