Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $694,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

