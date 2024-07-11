Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

