Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,408 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 162,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 100,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

