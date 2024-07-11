Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,786 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

