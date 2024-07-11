Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 40,722 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,493,000 after buying an additional 2,580,191 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,819,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

